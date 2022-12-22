Trending
Medical examiner: 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean's died from bacterial sepsis

By Tonya Pendleton
Charlbi Dean Kriek attends the photo call for "Triangle of Sadness" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2022. Dean died in August at the age of 32. Her cause of death has now been confirmed. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b7e3cc6bc1bc9c5134ad97929164c3d5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Charlbi Dean Kriek attends the photo call for "Triangle of Sadness" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2022. Dean died in August at the age of 32. Her cause of death has now been confirmed. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- South African actress Charlbi Dean's death was due to complications from a common surgery, a New York City coroner confirmed on Wednesday.

Dean, 32 died in August from a sudden illness. At the time, her illness was not revealed. Dean's career was on the rise after her starring role in Triangle of Sadness, the English-language debut of director Ruben Östlund. In May, Dean joined the cast at the film's premiere during the Cannes Film Festival.

Triangle of Sadness won the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, becoming Östlund's second film so honored.

"Congratulations our family we did it!!!" Dean posted on Instagram after the film's win.

"@ruben_ostlund you're the GOAT I'm forever thankful for you for trusting me to be a part of your genius and my [email protected] Can't believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life," Dean added. "Here's some pics of the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always [email protected] family."

Dean, born Charlbli Dean Kriek in South Africa, died from bacterial sepsis on Aug. 29. She was somehow exposed to the bacteria capnocytophaga, which is known to exist in the mouths of humans, dogs and cats, People reported. Dean was badly injured in a car accident in South Africa in 2009, breaking her back and ribs. Her spleen was removed and without it, her susceptibility to infections increased.

Dean was taken to a New York City hospital by her fiancé, model Luke Volker. She first complained of minor symptoms but died there hours later.

"This happened literally within the span of a day: getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying please take me to the hospital, "Dean's brother, Alex Jacobs, told Rolling Stone.

Dean also played orphan turned assassin Syonide on the CW show Black Lightning. She started her career as a model at six years old, appearing in the South African versions of Elle and GQ. She made her acting debut in the 2010 South African film Spud.

After her death, Ostlund posted a tribute to the actress on Instagram.

"Charlbi's sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy," Ostlund said in his post. "It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad. At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family and her fiance Luke."

