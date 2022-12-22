Joanna Gaines grateful for 'forced rest' after back surgery

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Joanna Gaines is feeling grateful for some "forced rest" after having back surgery.

The 44-year-old television personality said in a post Wednesday that she's recovering from surgery for an old back injury.

Gaines shared a photo on Instagram that showed her in her hospital bed. She also included photos from her recovery at home.

"I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading- basically a basket toss turned back injury and I've been dealing with it ever since," Gaines captioned the post.

"I had my first microdisectomy in 2001 and had to cancel my second date with Chip Carter Gaines and then had the same procedure on another disc two weeks ago. I've always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season," she said.

Gaines said she is just being "still" and taking in the holidays.

"But I'm truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year. It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still," the star said.

"Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas week. It may not all go as planned- but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now," she added.

Gaines and her husband, Chip Gaines, came to fame on the HGTV series Fixer Upper. The couple have since launched Magnolia Network, their own linear cable network from Discovery.