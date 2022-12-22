Trending
Dec. 22, 2022 / 12:02 PM

Hilary Duff shares playful family holiday card: 'All is not calm'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Hilary Duff (R) posted a holiday card featuring her husband, Matthew Koma, and her three children. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/37ac0bf506bd51966a0eecab40d499aa/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Hilary Duff (R) posted a holiday card featuring her husband, Matthew Koma, and her three children. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff is sharing her family's playful holiday card with fans.

The 35-year-old singer and actress posted a holiday card Wednesday featuring her husband, Matthew Koma, and her three children.

The card features a photo that shows Duff and Koma tied up with Christmas lights as the kids enjoy desserts.

"All is not calm," the card reads.

Duff has two daughters, Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 21 months, with Koma, and a son, Luca Cruz, 10, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma also celebrated their third wedding anniversary Wednesday. The couple marked the occasion by dedicating posts to each other on Instagram.

"Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years! I don't know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren't going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you're pretty happy about it. Our life is so full and I'm over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with," Duff wrote.

"We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff," Koma said. "Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater."

Duff plays Sophie Tompkins on the Hulu series How I Met Your Father, which will return for a second season in January.

