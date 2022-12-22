Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 22, 2022 / 10:20 AM

Jodie Foster appears in 'True Detective' in HBO preview

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jodie Foster stars in "True Detective: Night Country." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/aec6c9f5fe54dab8e9d57886e34888cb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jodie Foster stars in "True Detective: Night Country." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- HBO is teasing its upcoming slate of TV series and films for 2023.

HBO and HBO Max released a preview Thursday featuring footage from True Detective: Night Country, The Last of Us, The Idol and more.

Advertisement

The True Detective: Night Country teaser shows Jodie Foster and Kali Reis investigate the mysterious disappearance of a group of men at a remote research station.

The new season is True Detective's fourth and features Issa López as writer, showrunner and director. Production started in Iceland in November.

The preview also features footage from The Last of Us, a new series based on the 2013 video game. The show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the United States, which has been ravaged by a zombie-like outbreak.

The Last of Us will premiere Jan. 15, 2023.

In addition, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp are seen in the new series The Idol, which hails from The Weeknd, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

The show explores the music industry in Los Angeles, with The Weeknd to play a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who begins a relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol (Depp).

Advertisement

HBO released a teaser trailer for The Idol in July.

New seasons of Succession, The Gilded Age, Barry, Hacks, Julia, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and the new animated series Velma are also coming in 2023.

Jodie Foster turns 60: a look back

Jodie Foster (R) and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of "Contact" in Los Angeles on July 1, 1997. Foster plays Dr. Ellie Arroway in the film, who finds proof of extraterrestrial intelligence. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' clips appear in Disney+ 2023 trailer 'Never Have I Ever': Jeff Garlin joins Season 4 of Netflix series Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Never Have I Ever': Jeff Garlin joins Season 4 of Netflix series
TV // 54 minutes ago
'Never Have I Ever': Jeff Garlin joins Season 4 of Netflix series
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former "The Goldbergs" actor Jeff Garlin will appear in the fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever."
Brittany S. Hall sees her reflection in new 'Imani' poster
Movies // 1 hour ago
Brittany S. Hall sees her reflection in new 'Imani' poster
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Brittany S. Hall stars in "Imani," a thriller coming next year that has a new poster and trailer and just announced a release date.
Medical examiner: 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean's died from bacterial sepsis
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Medical examiner: 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean's died from bacterial sepsis
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A cause of death for South African actress Charlbi Dean, who starred in the Cannes Palme D'or winner "Triangle of Sadness," was confirmed.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Ralph Fiennes, Vanessa Paradis
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Ralph Fiennes, Vanessa Paradis
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Ralph Fiennes turns 60 and singer Vanessa Paradis turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 22.
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The "Justin Bieber x H&M" men's clothing line has been pulled off the rack after the pop singer called the line "trash" on Instagram.
Stray Kids release 'SKZ-Replay' album, 'Fam' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Stray Kids release 'SKZ-Replay' album, 'Fam' music video
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the compilation album "SKZ-Replay" and a music video for the Korean version of "Fam."
'Luther: The Fallen Sun' film coming to Netflix in March
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Luther: The Fallen Sun' film coming to Netflix in March
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Luther: The Fallen Sun," a sequel film to "Luther" starring Idris Elba, is coming to Netflix.
'Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser: Michelle Yeoh shows off fighting skills
TV // 21 hours ago
'Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser: Michelle Yeoh shows off fighting skills
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a "Witcher" prequel series starring Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O'Fuarain, is coming to Netflix.
Shania Twain to release 'Giddy Up!' song ahead of new album
Music // 21 hours ago
Shania Twain to release 'Giddy Up!' song ahead of new album
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Shania Twain will release "Giddy Up!," a song from her forthcoming album "Queen of Me," in January.
Weezer release new 'SZNZ' EP, 'Dark Enough to See the Stars' music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Weezer release new 'SZNZ' EP, 'Dark Enough to See the Stars' music video
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Weezer released the EP "SZNZ: Winter" and a music video for the song "Dark Enough to See the Stars."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
Medical examiner: 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean's died from bacterial sepsis
Medical examiner: 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean's died from bacterial sepsis
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement