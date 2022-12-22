Jodie Foster appears in 'True Detective' in HBO preview

1/5

Jodie Foster stars in "True Detective: Night Country." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- HBO is teasing its upcoming slate of TV series and films for 2023. HBO and HBO Max released a preview Thursday featuring footage from True Detective: Night Country, The Last of Us, The Idol and more.

The True Detective: Night Country teaser shows Jodie Foster and Kali Reis investigate the mysterious disappearance of a group of men at a remote research station.

The new season is True Detective's fourth and features Issa López as writer, showrunner and director. Production started in Iceland in November.

The preview also features footage from The Last of Us, a new series based on the 2013 video game. The show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the United States, which has been ravaged by a zombie-like outbreak.

The Last of Us will premiere Jan. 15, 2023.

In addition, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp are seen in the new series The Idol, which hails from The Weeknd, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

The show explores the music industry in Los Angeles, with The Weeknd to play a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who begins a relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol (Depp).



HBO released a teaser trailer for The Idol in July.

New seasons of Succession, The Gilded Age, Barry, Hacks, Julia, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and the new animated series Velma are also coming in 2023.

