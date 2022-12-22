Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Ralph Fiennes, Vanessa Paradis

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Frank Kellogg in 1856
-- Opera composer Giacomo Puccini in 1858
-- Former Philadelphia Athletics Manager Connie Mack, the "dean of baseball," in 1862
-- Former first lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, wife of U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, in 1912
-- TV game show host Gene Rayburn in 1917
-- Actor Barbara Billingsley in 1915
-- Actor Hector Elizondo in 1936 (age 86)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Steve Carlton in 1944 (age 78)
-- Former TV news anchor Diane Sawyer in 1945 (age 77)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Maurice Gibb in 1949
-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Robin Gibb in 1949
-- Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1960
-- Actor Ralph Fiennes in 1962 (age 60)
-- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 1970 (age 52)
-- Singer Vanessa Paradis in 1972 (age 50)
-- Actor Chris Carmack in 1980 (age 42)
-- Singer Jordin Sparks in 1989 (age 33)
-- Rapper DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, in 1991 (age 31)
-- Singer Meghan Trainor in 1993 (age 29)
-- Actor/singer Joshua Bassett in 2000 (age 22)
-- Actor Bryce Gheisar in 2004 (age 18)