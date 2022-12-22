Trending
Dec. 22, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Ralph Fiennes, Vanessa Paradis

By UPI Staff
Ralph Fiennes arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Menu" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 14. The actor turns 60 on December 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Frank Kellogg in 1856

-- Opera composer Giacomo Puccini in 1858

-- Former Philadelphia Athletics Manager Connie Mack, the "dean of baseball," in 1862

-- Former first lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, wife of U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, in 1912

-- TV game show host Gene Rayburn in 1917

-- Actor Barbara Billingsley in 1915

-- Actor Hector Elizondo in 1936 (age 86)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Steve Carlton in 1944 (age 78)

-- Former TV news anchor Diane Sawyer in 1945 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Maurice Gibb in 1949

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Robin Gibb in 1949

-- Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1960

-- Actor Ralph Fiennes in 1962 (age 60)

-- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Singer Vanessa Paradis in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Chris Carmack in 1980 (age 42)

-- Singer Jordin Sparks in 1989 (age 33)

-- Rapper DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, in 1991 (age 31)

-- Singer Meghan Trainor in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor/singer Joshua Bassett in 2000 (age 22)

-- Actor Bryce Gheisar in 2004 (age 18)

Read More

'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' trailer features Joshua Bassett Opening night of 'Collaboration' canceled due to COVID-19

