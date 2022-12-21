Trending
Dec. 21, 2022 / 10:31 AM

'Bling Empire' star Kelly Mi Li expecting baby girl

By Annie Martin

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li has a baby girl on the way.

The television personality announced the sex of her unborn first child in a video on Instagram.

The clip shows Li cut open a cupcake and discover pink filling. Li celebrated the news with her boyfriend, whose identity she has not shared, and her dog Sophia.

"We wanted to keep it sweet and simple with just the two of us and with Sophia, of course, she says in the clip.

Li announced her pregnancy on Instagram in November alongside a video of herself surprising her mom with the news.

Li told People at the time that she was surprised but happy about her pregnancy.

"We talked about having kids earlier but we were going to start trying [at] the end of the year," she said. "So it was really shocking but honestly, we're just so grateful and so blessed... To this day I still feel like it's so surreal."

Bling Empire is a reality series following a group of wealthy Asian-Americans in the Los Angeles area. The series returned for a third season on Netflix in March.

