Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 12:18 AM

Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line

By Sheri Walsh
Justin Bieber is blasting H&amp;M for a new clothing line featuring his image and name, calling it "trash" and warning fans "don't buy it." File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/49a876d408b8eaa2812201f004f1b47a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Justin Bieber is blasting H&M for a new clothing line featuring his image and name, calling it "trash" and warning fans "don't buy it." File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is slamming retailer H&M for releasing a new clothing line, which features his name and image, warning fans it's "trash" and "don't buy it."

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M ... all without my permission and approval [shaking my head] I wouldn't buy it if I were you," the Canadian singer said in his Instagram Stories on Monday.

Advertisement

"The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it. Don't buy it," Bieber added in a later post.

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," H&M said in a statement to CNN.

A search of H&M's website on Tuesday showed "no matching items" for any clothing or accessories related to Justin Bieber.

Bieber is not new to the fashion industry. In 2019, the singer launched his own line of clothing called Drew, after his middle name. The streetwear brand is known for its smiley face logo and bright colors that caters toward members of Gen Z.

Bieber also worked with Forever 21 in 2016 for the "Justin Forever" fashion line, tied to his "Purpose" concert tour.

Advertisement

In March, Bieber designed an alternate jersey for the Toronto Maple Leafs in collaboration with his fashion brand, Drew House, and Adidas.

The jersey was the first in North American professional sports to be reversible, with a black-and-blue color combination with the Leafs' crest on one side and the Drew House motif inside the Maple Leafs' logo in yellow on the other side.

Read More

Justin Bieber cancels rest of Justice World Tour, blames exhaustion Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey a happy 26th birthday: 'You make life magic'

Latest Headlines

E.T. finds new home with model auctioned for $2.56M
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
E.T. finds new home with model auctioned for $2.56M
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- One of Steven Spielberg's most beloved creations graced an auction house floor where the animatronic model of E.T. sold for $2.56 million.
'Anne Rice's The Mayfair Witches' to premiere on 5 channels
TV // 7 hours ago
'Anne Rice's The Mayfair Witches' to premiere on 5 channels
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- AMC Networks announced the five network simulcast of "Anne Rice's The Mayfair Witches" on Tuesday. Ahead of the show's Jan. 8 premiere, AMC and AMC+ will also run a documentary on the history of witches.
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
TV // 9 hours ago
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Sonya Eddy, a real life nurse who starred on "General Hospital," died Monday, her friend Octavia Spencer and the show's executive producer confirmed.
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Movies // 11 hours ago
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for "Alone at Night" on Tuesday. Ashley Benson stars as a stalked webcam girl with Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and more in the cast.
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Movies // 12 hours ago
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Fandango polled 5,000 ticket buyers and found out their most anticipated movies and performances of 2023. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" came out on top.
Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser
Music // 12 hours ago
Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon released a preview of his music video for "Black Eye," the title track from his debut solo mixtape.
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Movies // 12 hours ago
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Whale" actor Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Jessica Simpson shares holiday photos with family: 'Feeling festive'
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Jessica Simpson shares holiday photos with family: 'Feeling festive'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson is celebrating the holidays with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three children.
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
TV // 13 hours ago
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Marcus Coloma, who plays Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," confirmed his impending exit from the ABC soap opera.
'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Music // 14 hours ago
'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will release the concert film "BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas" in theaters in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement