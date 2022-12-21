Trending
Dec. 21, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Tom Payne, Jane Fonda

By UPI Staff
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Becket in 1118

-- American Revolution figure Paul Revere in 1734

-- British dog breeder John "Jack" Russell in 1795

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Walter Hagen in 1892

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Josh Gibson in 1911

-- Penn State football Coach Joe Paterno in 1926

-- Former talk show host Phil Donahue in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor Jane Fonda in 1937 (age 85)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Frank Zappa in 1940

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Carl Wilson in 1946

-- Former Chinese President Hu Jintao in 1942 (age 80)

-- British guitarist Albert Lee in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Samuel L. Jackson in 1948 (age 74)

-- Film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1950 (age 72)

-- Tennis Hall of fame member Chris Evert in 1954 (age 68)

-- Comedian Ray Romano in 1957 (age 65)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1959

-- Actor Jane Kaczmarek in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Andy Dick in 1965 (age 57)

-- Kenyan President William Ruto in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Kiefer Sutherland in 1966 (age 56)

-- Singer Natalie Grant in 1971 (age 51)

-- French President Emmanuel Macron in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Tom Payne in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Steven Yeun in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Kaitlyn Dever in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Madelyn Cline in 1997 (age 25)

