Dec. 20, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Rosie O'Donnell celebrates son Blake's engagement: 'She said yes!'

By Annie Martin
Rosie O'Donnell celebrated her son Blake O'Donnell's engagement on Instagram. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/af383f35641bdbaed3b45bc306c7e423/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell's son Blake O'Donnell is engaged to be married.

O'Donnell, Blake O'Donnell and his girlfriend, Teresa Westervelt, were attending the Broadway musical Phantom of the Opera when Blake O'Donnell proposed to Westervelt.

O'Donnell shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos from the family outing. Former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton was also in the audience.

"last night - my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry to him - and she said yes!!! the crowd clapped - and hillary clinton was there too- i cried all through phantom of the opera - wishing my mom was here to see it all #love #family," O'Donnell captioned the post.

Television personality Ricki Lake and actresses Michelle Trachtenberg, Mia Farrow and Aubrey Plaza were among those to congratulate the family in the comments.

"So so wonderful!" Lake wrote.

"Aaahhhh!!! I feel like I need to officiate. Congrats," Trachtenberg added.

"GO BLAKEYYYYYY GOOOO," Plaza said.

Blake O'Donnell, 23, shared photos from the moment on his own account.

"I liked it so I (finally) put a ring on it," he wrote. "I can't wait to start the next chapter in our lives together, and I'm so grateful to be doing it with my ride or die."

O'Donnell has four other children: Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25, Vivienne, 20, and Dakota, 9.

