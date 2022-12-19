Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 19, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Alyssa Milano, Jennifer Beals

By UPI Staff
1/3
Alyssa Milano arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse on November 29 in New York City. The actor turns 50 on December 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/20b6d03e44811510bf8274393adac449/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Alyssa Milano arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse on November 29 in New York City. The actor turns 50 on December 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- King Philip V of Spain in 1683

-- Women's suffrage leader Mary Livermore in 1820

-- Novelist Eleanor Porter in 1868

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ford Frick in 1894

-- Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev in 1906

-- French singer Edith Piaf in 1915

-- Country singer Little Jimmy Dickens in 1920

-- Actor Cicely Tyson in 1924

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Kaline in 1934

-- Folk singer Phil Ochs in 1940

-- Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak in 1941 (age 81)

-- British rock musician Alvin Lee in 1944

-- Actor Tim Reid in 1944 (age 78)

-- Bluegrass musician John McEuen in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Robert Urich in 1946

-- Actor Jennifer Beals in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Robert MacNaughton in 1966 (age 56)

Advertisement

-- Magician Criss Angel, born Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, in 1967 (age 55)

-- Model/actor Tyson Beckford in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Alyssa Milano in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Marla Sokoloff in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Annie Murphy in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Keiynan Lonsdale in 1991 (age 31)

-- Singer King Princess, born Mikaela Straus, in 1998 (age 24)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

Read More

'Strange World' coming to Disney+ on Dec. 23 Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'

Latest Headlines

Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Music // 8 hours ago
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel has canceled Monday's show at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Sharon Osbourne is out of the hospital, according to her son Jack.
'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $134 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
New 'Doctor Who' stars show off their characters' looks in video
TV // 22 hours ago
New 'Doctor Who' stars show off their characters' looks in video
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Incoming "Doctor Who" stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson showed off their characters' costumes in a video and photos shared to social media this weekend.
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
TV // 23 hours ago
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Elvis" star Austin Butler sang the singer's holiday classic, "Blue Christmas," to Cecily Strong on the comedian's final episode of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Billie Eilish, Josh Dallas
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Billie Eilish, Josh Dallas
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Singer Billie Eilish turns 21 and actor Josh Dallas turns 44, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 18.
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Former "The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne has been hospitalized in California after falling ill.
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Milla Jovovich, Sarah Paulson
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Milla Jovovich, Sarah Paulson
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Actor Milla Jovovich turns 47 and actor Sarah Paulson turns 48, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 17.
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Music // 2 days ago
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B and singer Rosalia collaborate on the "Despechá" remix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement