Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 19, 2022 / 12:10 PM

'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' clips appear in Disney+ 2023 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tom Hiddleston plays Loki in the Disney+ series "Loki." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/61aec16b805d190080cbaa0aafcf7efb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tom Hiddleston plays Loki in the Disney+ series "Loki." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing its upcoming slate of TV series and films for 2023.

The streaming service released a trailer Monday featuring footage from Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion and more.

Advertisement

The Loki teaser shows Tom Hiddleston return as the Marvel character Loki, who is seen with Mobius (Owen Wilson) while surrounded by Loki clones.

"A little over the top, don't you think?" Mobius (Wilson) asks Loki (Hiddleston).

Loki is created by Michael Waldron and also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant and Jonathan Majors.

Rosario Dawson also returns as the Star Wars character Ahsoka in a glimpse of the new series Ahsoka. Dawson first played the character in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka (Dawson) is seen wearing a cloak and pulling back her hood.

In addition, Samuel L. Jackson is shown reprising the Marvel character Nick Fury in the new series Secret Invasion. The show centers on Fury (Jackson), the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth.

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Win or Lose, Peter Pan & Wendy, The Mandalorian Season 3, American Born Chinese, Dug Days: Carl's Date and The Bad Batch Season 2 are also coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Read More

Disney+ orders Season 2 of 'The Santa Clauses' Catherine Zeta-Jones: 'National Treasure' honors legacy of grandiose adventure 'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Season 2 to premiere in February What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release 'Live to Lead' docuseries
TV // 42 minutes ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release 'Live to Lead' docuseries
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Live to Lead," a new docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle featuring world leaders, is coming to Netflix.
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Music // 50 minutes ago
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday in Los Angeles over the weekend with celebrity friends, including her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon defend their reaction to Mia, Wendy fight
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon defend their reaction to Mia, Wendy fight
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon responded to backlash toward their reaction to the fight between their "Real Housewives of Potomac" co-stars Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo.
'Days of Our Lives' actor Brandon Barash marries in California
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Days of Our Lives' actor Brandon Barash marries in California
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Brandon Barash, who played Jake DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," married Isabella Devoto at a "Great Gatsby"-inspired wedding.
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Book Club 2' teaser trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda head to Italy
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Book Club: The Next Chapter," a new film starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, opens in theaters in May 2023.
'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy stars in film about making of atomic bomb
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy stars in film about making of atomic bomb
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," a new biopic directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., opens in theaters in July.
Alex Rodriguez, girlfriend Jac Cordeiro go Instagram official in holiday photo
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Alex Rodriguez, girlfriend Jac Cordeiro go Instagram official in holiday photo
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Alex Rodriguez shared a photo with his girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, and his daughters at a holiday party.
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- 17th-century Dutch painter Judith Leyster is honored with a Google Doodle.
Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set
Movies // 4 hours ago
Tom Cruise shares holiday greetings from airborne 'Mission: Impossible' set
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise has a holiday message for his fans and he shared it in dramatic fashion.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Alyssa Milano, Jennifer Beals
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Alyssa Milano, Jennifer Beals
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Actor Alyssa Milano turns 50 and actor Jennifer Beals turns 59, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement