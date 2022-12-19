Alex Rodriguez, girlfriend Jac Cordeiro go Instagram official in holiday photo

1/5

Alex Rodriguez shared a photo with his girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, and his daughters at a holiday party. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, are making their relationship Instagram official. Rodriguez, a retired professional baseball player, shared a first photo with Cordeiro, a fitness model, Sunday on Instagram. Advertisement

The picture shows Rodriguez, 47, posing with Cordeiro, 42, and his two daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, at a holiday party. Rodriguez shares his daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas. #newyorkchristmas #family #joy #grateful," he captioned the post.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first linked in October after they were spotted together in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"Friends say he's very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He's enjoying spending time with her. She's great! She's a former nurse and a mother of two," a source told Page Six at the time.

Rodriguez split from singer and actress Jennifer Lopez in April 2021 after getting engaged in 2019.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared business and projects," Rodriguez and Lopez said at the time.

Lopez has since married actor Ben Affleck, whom she previously dated from 2002 to 2004.