Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 18, 2022 / 3:48 PM

Sharon Osbourne out of the hospital

By Karen Butler
1/5
Sharon Osbourne is out of the hospital after falling ill Friday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9fb900ccc396f804e47eaab51aed931c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sharon Osbourne is out of the hospital after falling ill Friday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Sharon Osbourne is out of the hospital, according to her son Jack.

"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," Jack wrote on his Instagram Story Saturday.

Advertisement

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support," he added. "As to what happened to my mum -- I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Jack, 37, said his 70-year-old mother was with him filming an episode of the docu-series, Night of Terror when she fell ill on Friday evening.

California's Ventura County Fire Department responded to a medical call at the Glen Tavern Inn and transported Sharon to Santa Paula Hospital.

The nature of her illness has not been disclosed, nor has Sharon personally commented on her status.

The former Talk co-host has also starred in the TV series The Osbournes, The X-Factor, The Celebrity Apprentice and America's Got Talent.

She is the wife of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, 74.
Advertisement

Read More

'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman' Brendan Fraser: Cliff the robot has 'poetic' journey in 'Doom Patrol' S4 Catherine Zeta-Jones: 'National Treasure' honors legacy of grandiose adventure Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'

Latest Headlines

'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Avatar' sequel earns $134M at North American box office
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $134 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
New 'Doctor Who' stars show off their characters' looks in video
TV // 12 hours ago
New 'Doctor Who' stars show off their characters' looks in video
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Incoming "Doctor Who" stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson showed off their characters' costumes in a video and photos shared to social media this weekend.
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
TV // 12 hours ago
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Elvis" star Austin Butler sang the singer's holiday classic, "Blue Christmas," to Cecily Strong on the comedian's final episode of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Billie Eilish, Josh Dallas
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Billie Eilish, Josh Dallas
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Singer Billie Eilish turns 21 and actor Josh Dallas turns 44, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 18.
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Former "The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne has been hospitalized in California after falling ill.
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Milla Jovovich, Sarah Paulson
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Milla Jovovich, Sarah Paulson
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Actor Milla Jovovich turns 47 and actor Sarah Paulson turns 48, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 17.
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Music // 2 days ago
Cardi B and Rosalìa collaborate on 'Despechá' remix
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B and singer Rosalia collaborate on the "Despechá" remix.
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
TV // 2 days ago
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
NEW YORK, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren says "1923" shows the "Yellowstone" prequel's central family always putting the needs of their livestock before those of their kin.
Kelly Clarkson to host 2023 NFL Honors
TV // 2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson to host 2023 NFL Honors
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Talk show host Kelly Clarkson will host the 2023 NFL Honors, the annual awards show for football players.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement