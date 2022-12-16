Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 16, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 16: Krysten Ritter, Lesley Stahl

By UPI Staff
1/2
Krysten Ritter arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. The actor turns 41 on December 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7d5308ccb147bbf385eb2d0318ba6e7f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Krysten Ritter arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. The actor turns 41 on December 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of England's King Henry VIII, in 1485

-- Composer Ludwig van Beethoven in 1770

-- Novelist Jane Austen in 1775

-- Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky in 1866

-- Anthropologist Margaret Mead in 1901

-- Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke in 1917

-- Science fiction writer Philip K. Dick in 1928

-- Actor Liv Ullmann in 1938 (age 84)

-- Sports journalist Frank Deford in 1938

-- Journalist Lesley Stahl in 1941 (age 81)

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

-- TV producer Steven Bochco in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Benny Andersson in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Billy Gibbons in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Ben Cross in 1947

-- Actor Benjamin Bratt in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Miranda Otto in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Krysten Ritter in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Theo James in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Anna Popplewell in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Jyoti Amge in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Stephan James in 1993 (age 29)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Aubrey Plaza shares her 'fantasy' ending for 'White Lotus' character

Latest Headlines

2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
Movies // 3 minutes ago
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The worst movies of the year include comedies with no laughs, sequels that lost the thread, streaming remakes and more.
Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Babylon' energizes screen with kinetic debauchery
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Damien Chazelle's latest ode to music and cinema is an exhausting descent into old Hollywood decadence, "Singing in the Rain" by way of "Caligula."
'Recruit' was new territory for Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock
TV // 1 hour ago
'Recruit' was new territory for Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock and creator Alexi Hawley discuss what makes "The Recruit," on Netflix Friday, a different sort of CIA thriller.
TV review: '1923' will satisfy 'Yellowstone' fans, few others
TV // 1 hour ago
TV review: '1923' will satisfy 'Yellowstone' fans, few others
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "1923" combines elements of the original "Yellowstone" and its prequel, "1883," but may be impenetrable to new viewers.
Brendan Fraser: Cliff the robot has 'poetic' journey in 'Doom Patrol' S4
TV // 11 hours ago
Brendan Fraser: Cliff the robot has 'poetic' journey in 'Doom Patrol' S4
NEW YORK, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "The Whale" and "The Mummy" star Brendan Fraser says "Doom Patrol" has a lot of heart and humanity for an over-the-top, HBO Max action-comedy.
'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton makes directorial debut
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michael Keaton will make his directorial debut in "Knox Goes Away" starring Al Pacino, James Marsden and Marcia Gay Harden.
Jason Momoa meets Superman, Wonder Woman of mountain climbing in 'The Climb'
TV // 13 hours ago
Jason Momoa meets Superman, Wonder Woman of mountain climbing in 'The Climb'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for the mountain climbing competition "The Climb" on Thursday. Host Jason Momoa compared climbers Chris Sharma and Megan Martin to comic book superheroes.
50 Cent, Starz developing new scripted British boxing drama 'Fightland'
TV // 14 hours ago
50 Cent, Starz developing new scripted British boxing drama 'Fightland'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- 50 Cent is currently in development with Starz to create a new scripted British boxing drama called "Fightland."
Seventeen's Vernon to release 'Black Eye' solo mixtape
Music // 14 hours ago
Seventeen's Vernon to release 'Black Eye' solo mixtape
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon will release his debut solo mixtape, "Black Eye," in December.
Daisy-Edgar Jones to play Carole King in 'Beautiful' film adaptation
Movies // 14 hours ago
Daisy-Edgar Jones to play Carole King in 'Beautiful' film adaptation
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Where the Crawdads Sing" actress Daisy-Edgar Jones will star in "Beautiful," a new biopic based on the Broadway musical.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement