Famous birthdays for Dec. 16: Krysten Ritter, Lesley Stahl

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
|Advertisement
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of England's King Henry VIII, in 1485
-- Composer Ludwig van Beethoven in 1770
-- Novelist Jane Austen in 1775
-- Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky in 1866
-- Anthropologist Margaret Mead in 1901
-- Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke in 1917
-- Science fiction writer Philip K. Dick in 1928
-- Actor Liv Ullmann in 1938 (age 84)
-- Sports journalist Frank Deford in 1938
-- Journalist Lesley Stahl in 1941 (age 81)
-- TV producer Steven Bochco in 1943
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Benny Andersson in 1946 (age 76)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Billy Gibbons in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Ben Cross in 1947
-- Actor Benjamin Bratt in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Miranda Otto in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Krysten Ritter in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Theo James in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor Anna Popplewell in 1988 (age 34)
-- Actor Jyoti Amge in 1993 (age 29)
-- Actor Stephan James in 1993 (age 29)