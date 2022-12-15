Trending
Dec. 15, 2022 / 11:07 AM

iHeartPodcast Awards: 'Crime Junkie,' 'Love and Noraebang' among 2023 nominees

By Annie Martin
Conan O'Brien's podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" is nominated for Podcast of the Year at the iHeartPodcast Awards. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3ffb982ed3ff6956c1dd267078a0c0f4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced the nominees for the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards.

The awards show will take place March 14, 2023, and stream at 9 p.m. EST on iHeartRadio's YouTube Channel and Facebook Page, along with the iHeartRadio app and select iHeartMedia radio stations.

The iHeartPodcast Awards honor the best in podcasting and celebrate innovative talent and content creators in the industry.

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Crime Junkie, Fly On the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, Las Culturistas, Love and Noraebang, Maintenance Phase, Morbid, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Scam Goddess and Smartless are nominated for Podcast of the Year.

The iHeartPodcast Awards will present 28 other awards, including Icon Awards to journalist, editor and podcast host Kara Swisher, The Happiness Lab podcast host Dr. Laurie Santos, Therapy for Black Girls host Dr. Joy Harden Bradford and Audiochuck founder Ashley Flowers.

"We continue to see tremendous growth in the podcast industry, as this medium explodes with new creators and brand interest alike," iHeartMedia's Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne said. "To celebrate the most noteworthy, innovative storytellers in podcasting, we are proud to host the signature event to honor this creativity and empower new and emerging voices around the world."

The 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards nominees include:

Podcast of the Year

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

Crime Junkie

Fly On the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

Las Culturistas

Love and Noraebang

Maintenance Phase

Morbid

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scam Goddess

SmartLess

Best Overall Ensemble

Best Friends with Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

Just Between Us

Let's Make a Sci-Fi!

SmartLess

Best Business & Finance Podcast

Earn Your Leisure

How I Built This

Odd Lots

Planet Money

The Indicator

Best Comedy Podcast

Distractible

Las Culturistas

SmartLess

The Read

Why Won't You Date Me

Best Crime Podcast

Believe Her

Crime Junkie

Morbid

Scam Goddess

Sympathy Pains

Best Pop Culture Podcast

Decoder Ring

Keep It

The Video Archives with Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avery

Vibe Check

Watch What Crappens

Best History Podcast

Dan Carlin's Hardcore History

History Daily

Noble Blood

You Must Remember This

You're Wrong About

See a full list of nominations here.

