iHeartPodcast Awards: 'Crime Junkie,' 'Love and Noraebang' among 2023 nominees

Conan O'Brien's podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" is nominated for Podcast of the Year at the iHeartPodcast Awards. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced the nominees for the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards.
The awards show will take place March 14, 2023, and stream at 9 p.m. EST on iHeartRadio's YouTube Channel and Facebook Page, along with the iHeartRadio app and select iHeartMedia radio stations.
The iHeartPodcast Awards honor the best in podcasting and celebrate innovative talent and content creators in the industry.
The iHeartPodcast Awards will present 28 other awards, including Icon Awards to journalist, editor and podcast host Kara Swisher, The Happiness Lab podcast host Dr. Laurie Santos, Therapy for Black Girls host Dr. Joy Harden Bradford and Audiochuck founder Ashley Flowers.
"We continue to see tremendous growth in the podcast industry, as this medium explodes with new creators and brand interest alike," iHeartMedia's Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne said. "To celebrate the most noteworthy, innovative storytellers in podcasting, we are proud to host the signature event to honor this creativity and empower new and emerging voices around the world."
The 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards nominees include:
Podcast of the Year
Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
Crime Junkie
Fly On the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
Las Culturistas
Love and Noraebang
Maintenance Phase
Morbid
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Scam Goddess
SmartLess
Best Overall Ensemble
Best Friends with Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata
Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
Just Between Us
Let's Make a Sci-Fi!
SmartLess
Best Business & Finance Podcast
Earn Your Leisure
How I Built This
Odd Lots
Planet Money
The Indicator
Best Comedy Podcast
Distractible
Las Culturistas
SmartLess
The Read
Why Won't You Date Me
Best Crime Podcast
Believe Her
Crime Junkie
Morbid
Scam Goddess
Sympathy Pains
Best Pop Culture Podcast
Decoder Ring
Keep It
The Video Archives with Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avery
Vibe Check
Watch What Crappens
Best History Podcast
Dan Carlin's Hardcore History
History Daily
Noble Blood
You Must Remember This
You're Wrong About
