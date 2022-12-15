Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 12:03 PM

Ryan Murphy to be honored at Golden Globe Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/14c5eac41c6664d01d6f374ab86ad535/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Writer, director and producer Ryan Murphy will be honored at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a press release Thursday that Murphy, 57, will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award at the awards show in January.

Advertisement

The Golden Globes will take place Jan. 10, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., and air at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Peacock.

The HFPA Board of Directors chooses the Carol Burnett Award recipient based on their body of work and the lasting impact their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences. Past recipients include Carol Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear.

Advertisement

Murphy is known for creating the series Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, 9-1-1, Pose and The Watcher, and for executive producing American Crime Story.

"Ryan Murphy not only continues to enthrall audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century, but also continues to inspire all with his work off the screen," HFPA president Helen Hoehne said. "His work and storytelling ability throughout different film and television genres have led to highly acclaimed achievements and awards."

The Banshees of Inisherin, Avatar: The Way of Water, Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus are among the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes. Eddie Murphy will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the ceremony.

Read More

Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes 'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Abbott Elementary' among Golden Globes nominees Trevor Noah to host Grammys for a third time What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Mythic Quest' companion series in the works at Apple TV+
TV // 5 minutes ago
'Mythic Quest' companion series in the works at Apple TV+
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Mere Mortals," a new series in the "Mythic Quest" universe from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos
Movies // 31 minutes ago
'Your Place or Mine': Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher get close in rom-com photos
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Your Place or Mine," a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, is coming to Netflix in February.
Trevor Noah to host Grammys for a third time
Music // 1 hour ago
Trevor Noah to host Grammys for a third time
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammy Awards in February.
Billie Lourd gives birth to daughter with Austen Rydell
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Billie Lourd gives birth to daughter with Austen Rydell
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Billie Lourd, an actress and the daughter of late "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher, welcomed her second child with Austen Rydell.
Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
TV // 1 hour ago
Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Heart valve specialist Mike Gabler wins "Survivor" and donates his $1M cash prize to charity in the name of his veteran father.
iHeartPodcast Awards: 'Crime Junkie,' 'Love and Noraebang' among 2023 nominees
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
iHeartPodcast Awards: 'Crime Junkie,' 'Love and Noraebang' among 2023 nominees
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," "Crime Junkie," "Fly On the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade" and "Love and Noraebang" are nominated at the iHeartPodcast Awards.
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
Movies // 9 hours ago
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The 10 best movies of the year include theatrical and streaming releases, comedies and dramas, Sundance indie picks and Hollywood blockbusters.
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Prince Harry recalled his tense meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."
Henry Cavill won't return as Superman: 'It's been a fun ride'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Henry Cavill won't return as Superman: 'It's been a fun ride'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Henry Cavill was dropped as Superman in the DC Extended Universe following a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Stars respond to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death: 'No words, shocked and deeply saddened'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Stars respond to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death: 'No words, shocked and deeply saddened'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Stars including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and Channing Tatum respond after the shocking death of dancer and deejay Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement