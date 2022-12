Famous birthdays for Dec. 15: Charlie Cox, Lee Jung-Jae

Charlie Cox arrives on the red carpet at the "Daredevil" Season 2 Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on March 10, 2016, in New York City. The actor turns 40 on December 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- The Roman Emperor Nero in A.D. 37

-- French engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel, builder of the Paris tower that bears his name and engineer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1832

-- Billionaire oilman J. Paul Getty in 1892

-- Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer

-- Comic actor Tim Conway in 1933

-- Rock musician Dave Clark in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Don Johnson in 1949 (age 73)

-- Director Julie Taymor in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Helen Slater in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Garrett Wang in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Lee Jung-Jae in 1972 (age 50)

Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Squid Game" onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12. The actor turns 50 on December 15. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

-- Actor Adam Brody in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Michelle Dockery in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Charlie Cox in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Camilla Luddington in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Daniel Ezra in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Maude Apatow in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Erika Tham in 1999 (age 23)