Billie Lourd gives birth to daughter with Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd (L) welcomed her second child with Austen Rydell on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Billie Lourd is a mom of two. The 30-year-old actress confirmed Thursday that she welcomed her second child, daughter Jackson Joanne, with her husband, Austen Rydell, on Dec. 12. Advertisement

Lourd shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl's hands.

"12-12-22 Introducing Kingston's sister: Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell," she captioned the post.

Actor Cheyenne Jackson and actresses Leslie Grossman and Lily Collins were among those to congratulate Lourd in the comments.

"Great name ;). Congrats guys," Jackson wrote.

"I love her already," Grossman said.

Lourd's father, talent agent Bryan Lourd, had announced the birth Tuesday at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"My daughter had a baby last night," he said at the event. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. So, I'm a little tired, but happy."

Lourd and Rydell welcomed their first child, son Kingston Fisher, in 2020, and married in March of this year. Lourd attended the Los Angeles premiere of Ticket to Paradise in October after announcing in September that she was expecting her second child with Rydell.

Lourd, the daughter of late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, is known for playing Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix in the Star Wars films. She has also appeared in multiple seasons of the FX series American Horror Story.