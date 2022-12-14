Next Tony Awards gala to take place at United Palace theater in Washington Heights

1/5

Jennifer Hudson and Myles Frost arrive in the press room at The 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12 in New York City. Next year's event will be held in uptown Manhattan at the United Palace theater. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The 76th Annual Tony Awards gala is to be broadcast live on CBS from the United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood on June 11. The event will recognize excellence in theater for the 2022-23 Broadway season. Advertisement

No host has been announced yet.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will take place Sunday June 11th on @cbstv and @paramountplus and broadcast live from the @unitedpalacenyc pic.twitter.com/dHuvPXC1C0— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) December 13, 2022

This will be the first time the annual ceremony will be presented at the United Palace in uptown Manhattan, which has 3,400 seats and opened in 1930.

The Tonys are typically handed out at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan.

"We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time. As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre," Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in a statement Tuesday.

Michael R. Jackson, winner of Best Book for a Musical for "A Strange Loop," arrives in the press room with his award at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo