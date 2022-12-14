Prince William and Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo

1/5

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton shared their 2022 Christmas card this week. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have shared on social media the photo for their 2022 Christmas card. The snapshot shows the Prince and Princess of Wales walking outside with their three children -- George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.

Everyone is smiling and holding hands in the portrait.

Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card! pic.twitter.com/R98RyMmQ5C— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 13, 2022

William and Kate are wearing blue jeans, long-sleeve, button-down shirts and sneakers, while the kids are wearing shorts. George and Louis have on short-sleeve polo shirts and Charlotte chose a blouse.

Earlier this week, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Christmas card was posted online.

It read, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

The royal couple used a photo taken of them at the Braemar Games in September.

The image shows Camilla smiling as she looks at Charles, who is in profile.

Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in U.K. history.

Charles ascended the throne upon her death. He is 73.

2022 has been a tumultuous year for the British royal family.

In addition to losing its matriarch, personal family issues have been dissected and publicized thanks to the drama, The Crown, and docu-series, Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry, William's younger brother, is married to American actress Meghan Markle.

The couple announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.