Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 14, 2022 / 7:42 AM

Prince William and Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo

By Karen Butler
1/5
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton shared their 2022 Christmas card this week. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/92c6085df0b0e5354edb25540fad2bd0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton shared their 2022 Christmas card this week. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have shared on social media the photo for their 2022 Christmas card.

The snapshot shows the Prince and Princess of Wales walking outside with their three children -- George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.

Advertisement

Everyone is smiling and holding hands in the portrait.

William and Kate are wearing blue jeans, long-sleeve, button-down shirts and sneakers, while the kids are wearing shorts. George and Louis have on short-sleeve polo shirts and Charlotte chose a blouse.

Earlier this week, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Christmas card was posted online.

It read, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

The royal couple used a photo taken of them at the Braemar Games in September.

The image shows Camilla smiling as she looks at Charles, who is in profile.

Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in U.K. history.

Advertisement

Charles ascended the throne upon her death. He is 73.

2022 has been a tumultuous year for the British royal family.

In addition to losing its matriarch, personal family issues have been dissected and publicized thanks to the drama, The Crown, and docu-series, Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry, William's younger brother, is married to American actress Meghan Markle.

The couple announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Read More

Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light' Danny Trejo loves being actor, but really wants to help his fellow man James McAvoy: 'Dark Materials' is a 'good yarn' that asks important questions Zach Gilford: 'Criminal Minds' makes viewers think anyone could be a serial killer

Latest Headlines

'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid' among 25 included on National Film Registry in 2022
Movies // 57 minutes ago
'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid' among 25 included on National Film Registry in 2022
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that 25 films will be included on the National Film Registry in 2022.
Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
TV // 1 hour ago
Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Country music artist Bryce Leatherwood was crowned the winner of "The Voice" Season 22 Tuesday night.
Movie review: 'Women Talking' illuminates fascinating arguments
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: 'Women Talking' illuminates fascinating arguments
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Women Talking" explores a complex situation with nuance that could provide a positive example for any debate.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 14: Offset, Stan Smith
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 14: Offset, Stan Smith
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Rapper Offset turns 30 and tennis Hall of Fame member Stan Smith turns 75, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 14.
Adam Sandler to be presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Adam Sandler to be presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is slated to be presented with the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Giancarlo Esposito plans heist in 'Kaleidoscope'
TV // 16 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito plans heist in 'Kaleidoscope'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for the new series "Kaleidoscope" on Tuesday. Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Jai Courtney and more star.
Loona share 'The Origin Album: 0' track list
Music // 18 hours ago
Loona share 'The Origin Album: 0' track list
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona released a track list for "The Origin Album: 0," their first EP since Chuu's removal from the group.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 cast to include twins
TV // 18 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 cast to include twins
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" will return for a 15th season in January, its first season to air on MTV.
Miles Morales grows up in 'Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Movies // 19 hours ago
Miles Morales grows up in 'Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" on Tuesday. The trailer shows Miles Morales having a heart to heart with his mother before embarking on a new adventure.
'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Season 2 to premiere in February
TV // 19 hours ago
'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Season 2 to premiere in February
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," an animated series featuring Kyla Pratt, will return for a second season on Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Avatar' sequel collapses under new ensemble, subplots
Movie review: 'Avatar' sequel collapses under new ensemble, subplots
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
Stray Kids, Seventeen, Itzy among Asia Artist Awards winners
Stray Kids, Seventeen, Itzy among Asia Artist Awards winners
Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement