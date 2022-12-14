Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes

1/5

Eddie Murphy is to be honored at next month's Golden Globe Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Comedy legend Eddie Murphy is to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globes ceremony next month. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made the announcement Wednesday. Advertisement

Murphy's credits include Saturday Night Live, 48 Hours, Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, Dreamgirls, Dolemite is My Name and the Shrek franchise.

He will be honored Jan. 10 at a gala set to air live on NBC and Peacock.

"We're honored to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy," HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career -- in front of and behind the camera -- has had through the decades."

Previous recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams and Tom Hanks.