Dec. 14, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 14: Offset, Stan Smith

By UPI Staff
1/2
Offset performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on November 2, 2019. The rapper turns 31 on December 14. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French astrologer/prophet Nostradamus in 1503

-- British King George VI in 1895

-- World War II U.S. air ace Jimmy Doolittle in 1896

-- Former U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, R-Maine, in 1897

-- Horror novelist Shirley Jackson in 1916

-- Country singer Charlie Rich in 1932

-- Actor Lee Remick in 1935

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ernie Davis in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Stan Smith in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

-- Actor Patty Duke in 1946

-- Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Dee Wallace in 1948 (age 74)

-- Former FBI Director James Comey in 1960 (age 62)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

-- Actor Miranda Hart in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Jackson Rathbone in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Vanessa Hudgens in 1988 (age 34)

-- Rapper Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Joshua Rush in 2001 (age 21)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Offset mourns Takeoff's death: 'My heart is shattered'

Latest Headlines

Adam Sandler to be presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Adam Sandler to be presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is slated to be presented with the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Giancarlo Esposito plans heist in 'Kaleidoscope'
TV // 11 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito plans heist in 'Kaleidoscope'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for the new series "Kaleidoscope" on Tuesday. Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Jai Courtney and more star.
Loona share 'The Origin Album: 0' track list
Music // 13 hours ago
Loona share 'The Origin Album: 0' track list
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona released a track list for "The Origin Album: 0," their first EP since Chuu's removal from the group.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 cast to include twins
TV // 14 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 cast to include twins
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" will return for a 15th season in January, its first season to air on MTV.
Miles Morales grows up in 'Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Movies // 14 hours ago
Miles Morales grows up in 'Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" on Tuesday. The trailer shows Miles Morales having a heart to heart with his mother before embarking on a new adventure.
'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Season 2 to premiere in February
TV // 14 hours ago
'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Season 2 to premiere in February
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," an animated series featuring Kyla Pratt, will return for a second season on Disney+.
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 coming to Hulu in January
TV // 15 hours ago
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 coming to Hulu in January
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "How I Met Your Father," the "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff starring Hilary Duff, will return for a second season on Hulu.
Movie review: 'Avatar' sequel collapses under new ensemble, subplots
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: 'Avatar' sequel collapses under new ensemble, subplots
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" proves a disappointing return to Pandora, with too many new characters
'Minx' canceled at HBO Max after previous Season 2 renewal
TV // 15 hours ago
'Minx' canceled at HBO Max after previous Season 2 renewal
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Minx," a comedy series starring Ophelia Lovibond, was canceled at HBO Max but will reportedly be shopped around.
Aubrey Plaza shares her 'fantasy' ending for 'White Lotus' character
TV // 15 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza shares her 'fantasy' ending for 'White Lotus' character
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza discussed the HBO series "The White Lotus" and tripping on mushrooms with her co-star Meghann Fahy.
