Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Pope Sixtus V in 1520
-- Former U.S. first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in 1818
-- World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York in 1887
-- Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz in 1920
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Larry Doby, the first Black American League player, in 1923
-- Comedian/actor/dancer Dick Van Dyke in 1925 (age 97)
-- Actor Christopher Plummer in 1929
-- Singer/actor John Davidson in 1941 (age 81)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ferguson Jenkins in 1942 (age 80)
-- Political figure Herman Cain in 1945
-- Rock singer Ted Nugent in 1948 (age 74)
-- Actor Wendie Malick in 1950 (age 72)
-- Actor Steve Buscemi in 1957 (age 65)
-- Actor Johnny Whitaker in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor Jamie Foxx in 1967 (age 55)
-- Rock musician Tom DeLonge in 1975 (age 47)
-- Rock singer Amy Lee in 1981 (age 41)
-- Golfer Rickie Fowler in 1988 (age 34)
-- Singer Taylor Swift in 1989 (age 33)
-- Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Emma Corrin in 1995 (age 27)
-- Actor Maisy Stella in 2003 (age 19)