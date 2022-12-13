Trending
Dec. 13, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx

By UPI Staff
1/3
Steve Buscemi arrives on the red carpet at "The Dead Don't Die" New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2019. The actor turns 65 on December 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6d295c6b68d1950bfa55c8df00f9c689/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Steve Buscemi arrives on the red carpet at "The Dead Don't Die" New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2019. The actor turns 65 on December 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Pope Sixtus V in 1520

-- Former U.S. first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in 1818

-- World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York in 1887

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Larry Doby, the first Black American League player, in 1923

-- Comedian/actor/dancer Dick Van Dyke in 1925 (age 97)

-- Actor Christopher Plummer in 1929

-- Singer/actor John Davidson in 1941 (age 81)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ferguson Jenkins in 1942 (age 80)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Political figure Herman Cain in 1945

-- Rock singer Ted Nugent in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Wendie Malick in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Steve Buscemi in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Johnny Whitaker in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Jamie Foxx in 1967 (age 55)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
-- Rock musician Tom DeLonge in 1975 (age 47)

-- Rock singer Amy Lee in 1981 (age 41)

-- Golfer Rickie Fowler in 1988 (age 34)

-- Singer Taylor Swift in 1989 (age 33)

-- Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Emma Corrin in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Maisy Stella in 2003 (age 19)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

