Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 13, 2022 / 10:00 AM

Reports: 'Real Housewives' star Diana Jenkins pregnant after miscarriage

By Annie Martin

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins is pregnant after previously experiencing a miscarriage.

Page Six reported that Jenkins, 49, is expecting her fourth child, her second with her fiancé, Asher Monroe, 34.

Advertisement

Sources said Jenkins is "a few weeks pregnant." The star is reportedly feeling great but on bed rest "because of her health history."

Jenkins appeared to confirm the news Saturday on Instagram. After a follower congratulated her on her pregnancy on a post, Jenkins responded in the comments, "Long way to go but thank you."

In addition, Jenkins responded with heart emojis to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton congratulating her.

People also reported the news Monday.

"Diana and Asher are filled with joy," a source said. "So far, everything is perfect and she feels great."

Jenkins has a daughter, Eliyanah, with Monroe, and a son, Innis, and daughter, Eneya, with her ex-husband Roger Jenkins. She went public about her miscarriage during RHOBH Season 12.

RHOBH also stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke.

Advertisement

Read More

Teresa Giudice on Caroline Manzo: 'I have nothing against her' Kate Hudson to release debut album in 2023: 'I love to sing' Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says playing Jamie Dutton can be 'tricky'
TV // 3 minutes ago
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says playing Jamie Dutton can be 'tricky'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Wes Bentley discussed the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
TV // 1 hour ago
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Smash" actress Megan Hilty and "Yellowstone" actor Neal McDonough say they had deeply personal reasons for wanting to headline the TV special, "O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir."
Kate Hudson to release debut album in 2023: 'I love to sing'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kate Hudson to release debut album in 2023: 'I love to sing'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" actress Kate Hudson shared her plans to release an album.
Apple TV+ orders more 'Fraggle Rock'
TV // 3 hours ago
Apple TV+ orders more 'Fraggle Rock'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its reboot of the family series, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," for a second season.
3-hour 'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS, Paramount+ Jan. 9
TV // 4 hours ago
3-hour 'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS, Paramount+ Jan. 9
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A special three-hour crossover event involving characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" is set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Jan. 9.
Emma Myers, Brady Noon land roles in Netflix movie 'Family Leave'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Emma Myers, Brady Noon land roles in Netflix movie 'Family Leave'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Emma Myers from "Wednesday" and Brady Noon from "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" are set to co-star in the Netflix comedy film, "Family Leave."
'Quantum Leap' sequel series gets second season
TV // 4 hours ago
'Quantum Leap' sequel series gets second season
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NBC has ordered a second season of its sci-fi drama, "Quantum Leap," starring Raymond Lee.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Steve Buscemi turns 65 and actor Jamie Foxx turns 55, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 13.
'Twin Peaks,' 'Blue Velvet' composer Angelo Badalamenti dies
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'Twin Peaks,' 'Blue Velvet' composer Angelo Badalamenti dies
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday at age 85 of natural causes. The frequent David Lynch composer wrote the them for "Twin Peaks" and other Lynch movies.
'Stolen Youth' explores Sarah Lawrence College sex cult
TV // 19 hours ago
'Stolen Youth' explores Sarah Lawrence College sex cult
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Stolen Youth: Inside the Sarah Lawrence Cult" on Tuesday, chronicling the influence of Larry Ray on a group of college students.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Handyman sues 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank
Handyman sues 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate'
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate'
'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer
'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement