Dec. 12, 2022 / 5:45 PM

'Twin Peaks,' 'Blue Velvet' composer Angelo Badalamenti dies

By Fred Topel
Composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday of natural causes. He was 85.

Badalamenti's great-nephew broke the news on Instagram. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed it with a niece, and the Los Angeles Times with his manager and agent.

Badalamenti composed music for director David Lynch's films Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Lost Highway, The Straight Story and Mulholland Drive. He composed the iconic theme song for the TV series Twin Peaks, its film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and the Showtime series Twin Peaks: The Return.

The relationship with Lynch began when Blue Velvet star Isabella Rossellini hired him to be her vocal coach. She played a singer in the film.

Additional film compositions include A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Naked in New York, Secretary and The Wicker Man.

Also on television, Badalamenti composed themes for Profiler and Inside the Actor's Studio. He also wrote the "torch theme" for the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Badalamenti also worked with singers including Nina SImone, Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Liza Minnelli, LL Cool J and more.

Paul Silas
Basketball great Paul Silas coaches the Charlotte Bobcats in 2011. Silas, who is in the College Basketball Hall of Fame, who won three NBA titles and coached multiple NBA teams, died at the age of 79 on December 11. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

'Twin Peaks' vets share photo of recent reunion 'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies

