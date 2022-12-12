'Sister Wives' stars Janelle, Kody Brown confirm split

This is gonna be big. Janelle makes a major announcement on the #SisterWives tell-all, which kicks off next Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/LpJWqplHJ5— TLC Network (@TLC) December 12, 2022

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown have split up.

The former couple confirmed their separation in a trailer Sunday for the show's tell-all specials following the Season 17 finale.

"We've been separated for several months," Janelle confirms in the clip.

Kody and Janelle married in 1993 and have six children together, Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savannah, 18.

Janelle was Kody's second wife. The pair were in a polygamous marriage with Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. Kody and Christine split in 2021 after 25 years of marriage.

Last week's episode of Sister Wives showed Kody and Janelle question the future of their marriage.

"I never thought that I would ever be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I began to wonder if we're compatible anymore," Janelle said. "Maybe this doesn't work anymore for me. I don't know."

The Brown family came to fame on Sister Wives, which airs on TLC. The first part of the One on One specials airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EST.