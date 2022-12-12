'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Abbott Elementary' among Golden Globes nominees

1/7

Mayan Lopez announces the nominations for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Lopez vs. Lopez actress Mayan Lopez and Orange is the New Black alum Selenis Levya announced the nominations Monday on Today. Advertisement

The Golden Globes will take place Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., with Jerrod Carmichael as host. The event will air on NBC and also be available to stream on Peacock.

The Banshees of Inisherin, Avatar: The Way of Water and Decision to Leave are among this year's nominees in the film categories, while Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus and Euphoria are up for awards in the TV categories.

The awards show returns following HFPA's new "commitment to diversity and inclusion."

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards nominees include:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Advertisement

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Advertisement

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Picture, Foreign Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emmy D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Musical/Comedy Series ✨ Abbott Elementary ✨ The Bear ✨ Hacks ✨ Only Murders in the Building ✨ Wednesday #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BRlSK860IS— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

See a full list of nominations here.