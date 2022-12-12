'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Abbott Elementary' among Golden Globes nominees

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
Lopez vs. Lopez actress Mayan Lopez and Orange is the New Black alum Selenis Levya announced the nominations Monday on Today.
The Golden Globes will take place Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., with Jerrod Carmichael as host. The event will air on NBC and also be available to stream on Peacock.
The Banshees of Inisherin, Avatar: The Way of Water and Decision to Leave are among this year's nominees in the film categories, while Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus and Euphoria are up for awards in the TV categories.
The awards show returns following HFPA's new "commitment to diversity and inclusion."
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards nominees include:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Picture, Foreign Language
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Best Television Series, Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Emmy D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
