Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Bob Pettit, Bob Barker

Bob Pettit, a member of the old St. Louis Hawks NBA team, makes remarks during ceremonies recognizing his as a Legend of St. Louis Basketball by the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame on October 15, 2015. Pettit turns 90 on December 12. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- French novelist Gustave Flaubert in 1821

-- Norwegian painter Edvard Munch in 1863

-- Actor Edward G. Robinson in 1893

-- English writer Patrick O'Brian in 1914

-- Singer/actor Frank Sinatra in 1915

-- TV game show host Bob Barker in 1923 (age 99)

File Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI

-- Former New York Mayor Edward Koch in 1924

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Pettit in 1932 (age 90)

-- Singer Connie Francis in 1937 (age 85)

-- Singer Dionne Warwick in 1940 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dickey Betts in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Bill Nighy in 1949 (age 73)

-- Former Olympic gymnast Cathy Rigby in 1952 (age 70)

-- Musician Sheila E., born Sheila Escovedo, in 1957 (age 65)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Former tennis star Tracy Austin in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Regina Hall in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Jennifer Connelly in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Mädchen Amick in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Mayim Bialik in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Lincoln Melcher in 2003 (age 19)