Bono announces new 'Stories of Surrender' book tour dates

Bono will reprise his "Stories of Surrender" show at Beacon Theatre in New York. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Bono is bringing back his Stories of Surrender book tour. The U2 singer will reprise the show at the Beacon Theatre in New York in 2023. Advertisement

Stories of Surrender is in support of Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, released in November.

The show features Bono, musicians Gemma Doherty and Kate Ellis, and musical director Jacknife Lee for an evening of "words, music and some mischief."

The new dates begin April 16, 2023, and run through May 3.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

Due to overwhelming demand, Bono is bringing his Surrender Tour back to New York City's @BeaconTheatre for a limited number of dates this Spring. Tickets on sale Thursday, Dec 15 at 10AM EST. #BonoBackAtTheBeacon #SurrenderMemoirhttps://t.co/soGLZHa4lU pic.twitter.com/GUj3uDvie2— U2 (@U2) December 12, 2022

Bono first launched his Stories of Surrender tour in November. The singer performed U2 hits, including "Beautiful Day" and "Where the Streets Have No Name," read passages from his book, and spoke on various topics.