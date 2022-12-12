Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 1:32 PM

Bono announces new 'Stories of Surrender' book tour dates

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bono will reprise his "Stories of Surrender" show at Beacon Theatre in New York. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c8e8716aadae1e1bb2bfceee62923707/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Bono will reprise his "Stories of Surrender" show at Beacon Theatre in New York. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Bono is bringing back his Stories of Surrender book tour.

The U2 singer will reprise the show at the Beacon Theatre in New York in 2023.

Advertisement

Stories of Surrender is in support of Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, released in November.

The show features Bono, musicians Gemma Doherty and Kate Ellis, and musical director Jacknife Lee for an evening of "words, music and some mischief."

The new dates begin April 16, 2023, and run through May 3.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

Bono first launched his Stories of Surrender tour in November. The singer performed U2 hits, including "Beautiful Day" and "Where the Streets Have No Name," read passages from his book, and spoke on various topics.

Read More

Janet Jackson to launch 'Together Again' tour in April Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate' 'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Strange World' coming to Disney+ on Dec. 23
Movies // 27 minutes ago
'Strange World' coming to Disney+ on Dec. 23
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Strange World," an animated film featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White, is coming to Disney+.
'The Circle': Singles flirt, feud in Season 5 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Circle': Singles flirt, feud in Season 5 trailer
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Reality competition series "The Circle" will return for a fifth season on Netflix in December.
John Oliver to appear on 'Amber Ruffin Show' season finale
TV // 1 hour ago
John Oliver to appear on 'Amber Ruffin Show' season finale
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver will join Amber Ruffin on "The Amber Ruffin Show" Season 3 finale.
Janet Jackson to launch 'Together Again' tour in April
Music // 1 hour ago
Janet Jackson to launch 'Together Again' tour in April
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson will perform across North America on her "Together Again" tour featuring Ludacris.
'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Harry & Meghan," a docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Al Roker checked in via video with the "Today" cast following his four-week hospitalization.
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Bob Saget, Sydney Poitier, Meatloaf, Takeoff, Taylor Hawkins, Naomi Judd and Ray Liotta are among the dozens of celebrities who died in 2022.
'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Abbott Elementary' among Golden Globes nominees
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Abbott Elementary' among Golden Globes nominees
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Abbott Elementary" and "The White Lotus" are nominated at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
'Sister Wives' stars Janelle, Kody Brown confirm split
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'Sister Wives' stars Janelle, Kody Brown confirm split
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Sister Wives" stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown confirmed their separation after nearly 30 years of marriage.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Bob Pettit, Bob Barker
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Bob Pettit, Bob Barker
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Pettit turns 90 and TV personality Bob Barker turns 99, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 12.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'SNL:' Steve Martin, Martin Short send up 'Father of the Bride,' 'Christmas Carol'
'SNL:' Steve Martin, Martin Short send up 'Father of the Bride,' 'Christmas Carol'
Cher's mom, actress and singer Georgia Holt, dead at 96
Cher's mom, actress and singer Georgia Holt, dead at 96
H.E.R. says 'Beauty and the Beast' special will be 'beautiful celebration'
H.E.R. says 'Beauty and the Beast' special will be 'beautiful celebration'
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement