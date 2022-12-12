Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate'

1/5

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Al Roker is "feeling fortunate" in the wake of his hospitalizations. The Today weather anchor, 68, checked in with his cast mates via video during Monday's episode of the NBC morning show. Advertisement

Roker was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs in mid-November. He was released from the hospital Nov. 24 on Thanksgiving but was hospitalized again shortly after his release.

Roker returned home Thursday, Dec. 8.

On Today, Roker said it's "good to be home" and surrounded by his family.

"Listen, it's been a tough slog, I'm not going to deny this," he said. "But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."

When asked about his return to Today, Roker said he is experiencing "weakness" after losing "a certain amount of muscle mass" during his four-week hospitalization and is working on his recovery.

"I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back," the star said. "I've got a number of issues, but I feel good. I feel strong. And every day I feel a little bit better."

"I just feel like it's going to be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources. I'm very fortunate, very blessed to be able to have the resources I've had," he added.