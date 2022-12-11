Advertisement
Dec. 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 11: Rita Moreno, Chloe Coleman

By UPI Staff
Rita Moreno arrives at the 78th Annual Peabody Awards ceremony May 18, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 91 on December 11. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c0f9ba9f595575eedcd6f173a00f525d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Rita Moreno arrives at the 78th Annual Peabody Awards ceremony May 18, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 91 on December 11. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Pope Leo X in 1475

-- U.S. statesman George Mason in 1725

-- Actor Vampira, born Maila Nurmi, in 1922

-- Blues Hall of Fame member Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton, in 1926

-- New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia in 1882

-- Football Hall of Fame member Doc Blanchard in 1924

-- Actor Rita Moreno (first performer to win an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy) in 1931 (age 91)

-- Singer David Gates in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Donna Mills in 1940 (age 82)

-- U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry in 1943 (age 79)

-- Singer Brenda Lee in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Teri Garr in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Bess Armstrong in 1953 (age 69)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer member Jermaine Jackson in 1954 (age 68)

-- Rock musician Nikki Sixx, born Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna, in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Mo'Nique, born Monique Angela Hicks, in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Mos Def, born Yasiin Bey, in 1973 (age 49)

-- Author Colleen Hoover in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Rider Strong in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Karla Souza in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Alexa Demie in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Hailee Steinfeld in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Chloe Coleman in 2008 (age 14)

