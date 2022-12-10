Advertisement
Dec. 10, 2022 / 11:15 AM

Tina Turner's son Ronnie dead at 62

By Karen Butler
Tina Turner's son Ronnoe has died at the age of 62. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f0d569c14606cf221d3150e5f9873500/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll legend Tina Turner is mourning the death of her musician son, Ronnie.

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son," Tina, 83, posted on Instagram Friday.

The message accompanied a photo of Tina with her eyes closed.

TMZ said paramedics were called to a California address Thursday morning where someone reported Ronnie was having trouble breathing outside of their home.

He died at the scene, but the cause was not immediately known.

Deadline said Ronnie had battled health issues, including cancer, in recent years.

"RONNIE WAS A TERRIFIC MUSICIAN AND BASS PLAYER AMAZING SOUL A HEART OF GIANT TRUE ANGEL HIGHLY SPIRITUAL ONE OF A KIND," his wife Afida wrote on Instagram.

Ronnie's father Ike died in 2007. He was 76.

Tina and Ike were married 1962 to 1978. Their tumultuous relationship was portrayed in the 1993 film, What's Love Got to Do with It, which was based on Tina's book, I, Tina.

Over the years, Ronnie played bass in both of his parents' bands, as well as in his own group, Manufactured Funk, with songwriter and musician Patrick Moten.

Tina's son Craig took his own life in 2018. He was 60.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of "The Runaways" in 2010. The actress, best known for starring in "Cheers" and the "Look Who's Talking" film series, died at the age of 71 on November 5 following a battle with cancer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

