Dec. 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 10: Kenneth Branagh, Melissa Roxburgh

By UPI Staff
Kenneth Branagh arrives on the red carpet at the "All Is True" premiere May 5, 2019, at The Robin Williams Center in New York City. The actor/filmmaker turns 62 on December 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kenneth Branagh arrives on the red carpet at the "All Is True" premiere May 5, 2019, at The Robin Williams Center in New York City. The actor/filmmaker turns 62 on December 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Abolitionist/journalist William Lloyd Garrison in 1805

-- Mathematician Ada Lovelace in 1815

-- Poet Emily Dickinson in 1830

-- Librarian Melvil Dewey, inventor of the Dewey decimal book classification system, in 1851

-- Poet Nelly Sachs in 1891

-- Novelist Clarice Lispector in 1920

-- Actor Tommy Kirk in 1941

-- Actor Susan Dey in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Michael Clarke Duncan in 1957

-- Actor/director Kenneth Branagh in 1960 (age 62)

-- Singer/actor Nia Peeples in 1961 (age 61)

-- Celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 1964 (age 58)

-- Musician Meg White in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Xavier Samuel in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Raven-Symone Pearman in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Melissa Roxburgh in 1992 (age 30)

