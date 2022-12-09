Trending
Dec. 9, 2022 / 1:56 PM

Roselyn Sanchez to co-host New Year's Rockin' Eve in Puerto Rico

By Tonya Pendleton
Roselyn Sánchez arrives for the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022.She will co-host Dick Clark's "New Year's Rockin' Eve's" Spanish language countdown. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Roselyn Sanchez and rapper Farruko will be front and center on the Spanish language countdown for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' 'Eve, ABC and dick clark Productions announced today.

"I am beyond excited and honored to return to my homeland Puerto Rico to be a part of such an incredible and beloved event," Sanchez said. "We will have an enchanting night and are so very pleased to share our beautiful Island and welcome 2023 with a bang!"

Sanchez will co-host along with Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted 18 times and will continue to do so for the immediate future, and previously announced co-hosts Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker, Ciara, Billy Porter and Club Quarantine deejay D-Nice.

Farruko will be the headliner in Puerto Rico, performing a selection of his hits. He's the latest addition to the performance lineup that includes Aly & AJ, Armani White, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Betty Who, Billy Porter, Ciara, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Fitz & The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Nicky Youre, Shaggy, TXT and Wiz Khalifa.

More performances will be announced closer to showtime. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs live on ABC on Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m.EST.

