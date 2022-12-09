Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 12:10 PM

'Valiant Hearts' sequel coming to Netflix Games

By Annie Martin

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Valiant Hearts sequel is coming to Netflix Games in 2023.

Netflix and Ubisoft announced Thursday at The Game Awards that Valiant Hearts: Coming Home will available on the Netflix mobile app early next year.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a sequel to the 2014 video game Valiant Hearts: The Great War, developed by Ubisoft Montpellier and published by Ubisoft. The original game begins in 1914 and follows four characters during World War I.

The sequel is also set during WWI and is described as "a heartfelt emotional narrative game that follows four unsung heroes dealing with the overwhelming nature of war in a story about survival, sacrifice and friendship."

"1917, as World War I rages on, two brothers will fight to survive the trenches and find each other again. Their paths will cross with new Valiant Hearts who will share the joy of reuniting and the horror of the Western Front -- all desperate to find their way home," an official description reads.

The game will pay tribute to the Harlem Hellfighters, the first African-American infantry unit to fight in WWI.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the game at The Game Awards.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home will be the first of three mobile games released by Netflix and Ubisoft in 2023.

