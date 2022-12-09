Trending
Dec. 9, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 9: Felicity Huffman, Dick Butkus

By UPI Staff
Felicity Huffman attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Award at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. The actor turns 60 on December 9.

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- English poet John Milton in 1608

-- Actor Margaret Hamilton in 1902

-- Screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in 1905

-- Former Speaker of the House Thomas "Tip" O'Neill, D-Mass., in 1912

-- Actor Kirk Douglas in 1916

-- Comedian Redd Foxx in 1922

-- Actor Dick Van Patten in 1928

-- Actor John Cassavetes in 1929

-- Actor Buck Henry in 1930

-- Actor Judi Dench in 1934 (age 88)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Deacon Jones in 1938

-- Actor Beau Bridges in 1941 (age 81)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dick Butkus in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Michael Nouri in 1945 (age 77)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tom Kite in 1949 (age 73)

-- Singer Joan Armatrading in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Michael Dorn in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor John Malkovich in 1953 (age 69)

-- Singer Donny Osmond in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Joe Lando in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Felicity Huffman in 1962 (age 60)

-- Entrepreneur/TV personality Lori Greiner in 1969 (age 53)

-- Drummer Tre Cool, born Frank Wright III, in 1972 (age 50)

-- Pop singer Imogen Heap in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Jesse Metcalfe in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Simon Helberg in 1980 (age 42)

-- U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney in 1995 (age 27)

-- U.S. Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner in 1996 (age 26)

