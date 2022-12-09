Trending
Dec. 9, 2022 / 1:28 PM

Becky G engaged to soccer pro Sebastian Lletget

By Annie Martin
Becky G announced her engagement to Sebastian Lletget, a professional soccer player for FC Dallas. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/74a6d1ef08f08e430b9032ed03f219d6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Becky G is engaged to be married.

The 25-year-old singer and actress announced her engagement to Sebastian Lletget, a professional soccer player for FC Dallas, on Friday.

Becky G shared photos on Instagram from Lletget's proposal in Manhattan Beach, Calif. The pictures included a photo of the singer showing off her engagement ring.

"Our spot forever," she captioned the post.

Singer Anitta and actress Eva Longoria were among those to congratulate Becky G in the comments.

"Congrats guapaaa!" Longoria wrote.

Becky G and Lletget have been dating since 2016.

"I think a lot of people think relationships just happen -- and they don't just happen. To fall in love is one thing, and I think to stay in love is another," Becky G told People in October. "I'm so proud of the fact that he's my best friend."

"We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that. And you can't really force things. But recently things have been aligning," she said.

Becky G is known for the singles "Shower," "Mayores" with Bad Bunny, "Malasante" and "Mamiii" with Karol G. She released her second studio album, Esquemas, in May.

