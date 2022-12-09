Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 10:38 AM

'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth

By Annie Martin
1/3
Ali Stroker (R) welcomed her first child, son Jesse Kenneth, with her husband, David Perlow. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/44fa30efb138e4ec377fb389173f3279/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Glee actress Ali Stroker is a new mom.

The 35-year-old singer and actress welcomed her first child, son Jesse Kenneth, with her husband, David Perlow, in November.

Stroker shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Perlow and their baby boy.

"World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow! Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here! Life will never be the same. We are so lucky that you are our boy!" she captioned the post.

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and actresses Kristen Chenoweth and Hailey Kilgore were among those to congratulate Stroker in the comments.

"Um that is a VERY cute baby," Ferguson wrote.

"Dying!! The cute factor!!!" Chenoweth added.

"Omg!!! Congratulations mama bear!!!!! You and @david_perlow are gonna be incredible parents," Kilgore said.

Stroker and Perlow announced on their first wedding anniversary in July that they were expecting their first child.

"We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!" Stroker wrote on Instagram.

Stroker came to fame as a finalist on the reality competition The Glee Project and later appeared as Betty Pillsbury on Glee. She has since appeared on Faking It, Only Murders in the Building and Ozark.

