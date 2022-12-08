Tom Cruise to receive David O. Selznick Award from PGA

1/5

Tom Cruise will receive the David O. Selznick Award at the PGA Awards in February. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Producers Guild of America announced Thursday it will give Tom Cruise the David O. Selznick Award. The PGA Award ceremony is Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. The Selznick award recognizes a producer's body of work. Cruise became a producer with the first Mission: Impossible movie. Advertisement

His latest production, Top Gun: Maverick, is the highest grossing movie of 2022. That makes it Cruise's biggest movie, and also Paramount's. The PGA honor follows Cruise's career retrospective at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where Maverick screened.

Like Cruise, past Selznick Award winners include multi-hyphenates like director Steven Spielberg. Other Selznick Award winning producers include James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, Marvel's Kevin Feige, Harry Potter and Paddington producer David Heyman, Imagine Entertainment's Bryan Grazer and Universal Studios president Mary Parent.

Cruise also produced his Mission: Impossible sequels, Vanilla Sky, The Last Samurai and the two Jack Reacher movies. He also produced movies in which he did not star such as Without Limits, The Others, Shattered Glass, Ask the Dust and Elizabethtown.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is due in theaters next year with Part 2 in 2024. Cruise is also producing an untitled movie planning to film in space.

