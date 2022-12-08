Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Nicki Minaj, Teri Hatcher

Nicki Minaj receives the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards "VMA's" at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 28. The rapper turns 40 on December 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

-- Mary Queen of Scots in 1542

-- Eli Whitney, inventor of the cotton gin, in 1765

-- General Motors founder William Durant in 1861

-- French movie pioneer Georges Melies in 1861

-- Finnish composer Jean Sibelius in 1865

-- Mexican muralist Diego Rivera in 1886

-- Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in 1925

-- Actor Maximilian Schell in 1930

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Actor David Carradine in 1936

-- Actor James MacArthur in 1937

-- Irish flutist James Galway in 1939 (age 83)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jim Morrison in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Gregg Allman in 1947

-- Writer Bill Bryson in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Kim Basinger in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Teri Hatcher in 1964 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Political commentator Ann Coulter in 1961 (age 61)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Sinead O'Connor in 1966 (age 56)

-- Rock singer Corey Taylor in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Dominic Monaghan in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Ian Somerhalder in 1978 (age 44)

-- Singer Ingrid Michaelson in 1979 (age 43)

-- Rap artist Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor AnnaSophia Robb in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Owen Teague in 1998 (age 24)