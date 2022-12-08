Al Roker hopes to return home 'soon' amid hospitalization

1/5

Al Roker gave an update after being hospitalized for the second time in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Al Roker hopes to return home "soon" amid his hospitalization. The Today weather anchor gave an update Thursday after being hospitalized for the second time in November. Advertisement

Roker shared a photo on Instagram of a sunrise from what appeared to be his hospital room window.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge. God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family," he captioned the post.

Roker was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs in mid-November.

Advertisement

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he said at the time.

Roker was released from the hospital Nov. 24 on Thanksgiving but missed hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. His Today co-hosts confirmed Dec. 1 that Roker was hospitalized again shortly after his release. Roker missed the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center due to his health issues.

"It was wonderful hosting the celebration but of course we all wish that Al could have been with us. But due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Hoda Kotb said. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

Roker was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2020 and underwent surgery in November 2020.