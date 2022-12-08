Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 12:18 PM

Al Roker hopes to return home 'soon' amid hospitalization

By Annie Martin
1/5
Al Roker gave an update after being hospitalized for the second time in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a9d845b57df61967e6027969edc6c7e2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Al Roker gave an update after being hospitalized for the second time in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Al Roker hopes to return home "soon" amid his hospitalization.

The Today weather anchor gave an update Thursday after being hospitalized for the second time in November.

Advertisement

Roker shared a photo on Instagram of a sunrise from what appeared to be his hospital room window.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge. God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family," he captioned the post.

Roker was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs in mid-November.

Advertisement

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he said at the time.

Roker was released from the hospital Nov. 24 on Thanksgiving but missed hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. His Today co-hosts confirmed Dec. 1 that Roker was hospitalized again shortly after his release. Roker missed the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center due to his health issues.

"It was wonderful hosting the celebration but of course we all wish that Al could have been with us. But due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Hoda Kotb said. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

Roker was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2020 and underwent surgery in November 2020.

Read More

Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications' Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder Toni Collette, husband Dave Galafassi headed for divorce What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tom Cruise to receive David O. Selznick Award from PGA
Entertainment News // 50 minutes ago
Tom Cruise to receive David O. Selznick Award from PGA
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Producers Guild of America announced Tom Cruise as this year's recipient of the David O. Selznick Award on Thursday.
Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' as TV series
TV // 1 hour ago
Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' as TV series
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "The Haunting of Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan is developing a new show based on "The Dark Tower" book series by Stephen King.
'Bachelor' alum Tia Booth gives birth to baby boy
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Bachelor' alum Tia Booth gives birth to baby boy
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" alum Tia Booth welcomed her first child, son Tatum, with her fiancé, Taylor Mock.
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Music // 1 hour ago
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Aerosmith cancels their last two shows in their Las Vegas residency due to the health of frontman Steven Tyler.
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 coming to Netflix in March
TV // 2 hours ago
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 coming to Netflix in March
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Shadow and Bone," a fantasy series starring Jessie Mei Li and Archie Renaux, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Machine Gun Kelly took up cooking for Megan Fox
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly took up cooking for Megan Fox
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly recalled how he tried making cinnamon rolls for his fiancée, Megan Fox, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Toni Collette, husband Dave Galafassi headed for divorce
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Toni Collette, husband Dave Galafassi headed for divorce
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Toni Collette announced her split from Dave Galafassi after photos surfaced of him kissing another woman.
Jason Blum dresses as 'M3gan' at film's premiere
Movies // 3 hours ago
Jason Blum dresses as 'M3gan' at film's premiere
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "M3gan" producer Jason Blum, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng attended the film's Los Angeles premiere.
Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder
Music // 4 hours ago
Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Celine Dion postponed the spring 2023 dates of her "Courage" tour following her diagnosis with Stiff-person syndrome.
Mariah Carey says she never called herself 'Queen of Christmas' on 'Colbert'
TV // 4 hours ago
Mariah Carey says she never called herself 'Queen of Christmas' on 'Colbert'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey talked about Christmas music and traditions in an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anne Heche not impaired by drugs, alcohol in crash, says autopsy report
Anne Heche not impaired by drugs, alcohol in crash, says autopsy report
Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
Toni Collette, husband Dave Galafassi headed for divorce
Toni Collette, husband Dave Galafassi headed for divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement