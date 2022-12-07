Trending
Dec. 7, 2022 / 8:27 AM

Broadway's 'KPOP the Musical' to close Sunday

By Karen Butler

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The producers of KPOP the Musical have announced the Broadway show is closing Sunday after about two weeks of performances.

"It has been an honor to bring this story to Broadway this season! Join us for the final week of performances," the production's Twitter feed said Tuesday.

The celebration of Korean culture originally premiered off-Broadway in 2017 and began previews on Broadway this past October. It officially opened on Nov. 27.

Stars Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo and John Yi have recorded a Broadway cast album that is due out Feb. 24.

"Packed with pulse-pounding new music and electrifying choreography, this original musical explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation," a synopsis on the show's website said.

"As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Featuring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, it's a multimedia experience unlike anything else on Broadway."

