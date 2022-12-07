Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 9:13 AM

NYC's famed Carolines Comedy Club to close Dec. 31

By Karen Butler
People stop to look at a tribute and memorial for the late Robin Williams at the entrance to Carolines on Broadway comedy club in New York City in 2014. The club is set to close on Dec. 31. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6b65aae8b792a2cb9ba8fdd1a898b153/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
People stop to look at a tribute and memorial for the late Robin Williams at the entrance to Carolines on Broadway comedy club in New York City in 2014. The club is set to close on Dec. 31. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The legendary Carolines Comedy Club is set to close its doors in New York City this month after four decades.

Performers who took the stage over the years include Robin Williams, Jay Leno, Richard Belzer, Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Crystal, Jon Stewart, Joy Behar, Denis Leary, David Alan Grier, Jeff Ross, Jimmy Fallon, Michael Che, Conan O'Brien and Larry David.

Advertisement

"After 30 wonderful years at our location in Times Square, we have decided not to renew our lease. Our final shows here will be on December 31," the club's Twitter feed said Tuesday.

"Carolines began 40 years ago in Chelsea and later moved to the South Street Seaport before calling Times Square home in 1992, when many New Yorkers and businesses had written off Times Square and NYC overall due to high crime and a lack of proactive government solutions," said another post.

Advertisement

"People thought we were crazy to invest in Times Square, only later to say that we were ahead of the curve when global brands like Disney, Nasdaq and national retailers and businesses came to the neighborhood," the message continued.

"We are very proud to have played an integral role in its resurgence and brought much needed laughter to the neighborhood and the city," it added.

"We've had an incredible run these past 40 years, elevating comedy from the very beginning and we are so proud of the comedians that have graced our stages throughout the years with their considerable talents," the thread said.

Owner Caroline Hirsch plans to focus her energy on her annual New York Comedy Festival, which takes place on various stages throughout the city.

She told the New York Post that business has been good since the venue reopened after the coronavirus pandemic, but her 10-year lease at 750 Seventh Avenue in Manhattan is up at the end of the year and she is expecting a major rent hike, so she decided against renewing it.

Advertisement

Read More

James McAvoy: 'Dark Materials' is a 'good yarn' that asks important questions Zach Gilford: 'Criminal Minds' makes viewers think anyone could be a serial killer Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin' Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so

Latest Headlines

'Grey's Anatomy' star Kevin McKidd headed for divorce
Entertainment News // 16 minutes ago
'Grey's Anatomy' star Kevin McKidd headed for divorce
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Kevin McKidd's wife, Arielle Goldrath McKidd, filed for divorce five months after the actor announced their split.
'Abbott Elementary,' 'Better Call Saul' lead Critics Choice Award TV nods
TV // 40 minutes ago
'Abbott Elementary,' 'Better Call Saul' lead Critics Choice Award TV nods
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Abbott Elementary" has earned a leading six Critics Choice Award nominations, including a nod for Best Comedy Series.
Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere
Movies // 43 minutes ago
Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Zoe Saldaña and Kate Winslet attended the London premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
TV // 1 hour ago
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Comedian Matt Lucas announced on social media that he has left the competition series, "The Great British Bake Off," after three seasons.
Broadway's 'KPOP the Musical' to close Sunday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Broadway's 'KPOP the Musical' to close Sunday
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The producers of "KPOP the Musical" have announced the Broadway show is closing Sunday after about two weeks of performances.
Lizzo, BTS, 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Doctor Strange' win People's Choice Awards
TV // 2 hours ago
Lizzo, BTS, 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Doctor Strange' win People's Choice Awards
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Lizzo won the People's Choice Awards for People's Champion and Best Song for "About Damn Time" in Santa Monica, Calif., Tuesday night.
Miami 'Housewives' Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin still feel like new girls
TV // 3 hours ago
Miami 'Housewives' Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin still feel like new girls
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Miami" stars Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin and Alexia Nepola discuss the fifth season of their reality show, premiering Thursday on Peacock.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 7: Ellen Burstyn, Nicholas Hoult
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 7: Ellen Burstyn, Nicholas Hoult
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Ellen Burstyn turns 90 and actor Nicholas Hoult turns 33, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 7.
Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, more guest host 'Daily Show' in January
TV // 18 hours ago
Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, more guest host 'Daily Show' in January
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced a slate of guest hosts for "The Daily Show" in January following Trevor Noah's depature.
Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video
Music // 20 hours ago
Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a performance video for "Birthday," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Lively shows baby bump during festive outing with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively shows baby bump during festive outing with Ryan Reynolds
'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71
'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Stars react to Kirstie Alley's death: 'Heart of gold,' 'brilliant' comic chops
Stars react to Kirstie Alley's death: 'Heart of gold,' 'brilliant' comic chops
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Elle Fanning wraps filming, teases 'The Great' Season 3
Elle Fanning wraps filming, teases 'The Great' Season 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement