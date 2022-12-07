Trending
Dec. 7, 2022 / 10:01 AM

'Grey's Anatomy' star Kevin McKidd headed for divorce

By Annie Martin
Kevin McKidd's wife, Arielle Goldrath McKidd, filed for divorce five months after the actor announced their split. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b1ab5c45fa7b6cd9dcbff4139e9056c2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd is headed for divorce.

The actor's wife, Arielle Goldrath McKidd, filed for divorce Monday in Los Angeles, People reported Tuesday.

Goldrath McKidd cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and is seeking joint physical and legal custody of her two children with McKidd, Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3.

In addition, Goldrath McKidd requested that their assets be split up in mediation.

Us Weekly confirmed the news.

Goldrath McKidd filed for divorce five months after McKidd announced their split.

"I don't often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it's what is right for both of us," the actor wrote on Instagram in July.

"We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It's not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family," he said.

McKidd and Goldrath McKidd married in November 2017. McKidd also has two children, Joseph, 22, and Iona, 20, with his first wife, Jane Parker.

McKidd plays Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy, which is in its 19th season on ABC.

