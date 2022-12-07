Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 7: Ellen Burstyn, Nicholas Hoult

By UPI Staff
1/2
Ellen Burstyn arrives on the red carpet at the "Notes From The Field" screening at the Museum of Modern Art on February 21, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 90 on December 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0bed05dd5939e6c3f35832fd2e9559a0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ellen Burstyn arrives on the red carpet at the "Notes From The Field" screening at the Museum of Modern Art on February 21, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 90 on December 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Italian sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini in 1598

-- Theodor Schwann, German physiologist/co-originator of cell theory, in 1810

-- Novelist Willa Cather in 1873

-- Department store chain founder Richard Sears in 1863

-- Linguist Noam Chomsky in 1928 (age 94)

-- Actor Ellen Burstyn in 1932 (age 90)

-- Rock/folksinger Harry Chapin in 1942

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Singer/songwriter Tom Waits in 1949 (age 73)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Bird in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor C Thomas Howell in 1966 (age 56)

-- Former NFL player Terrell Owens in 1973 (age 49)

-- Singer/TV host Nicole Appleton in 1974 (age 48)

-- Singer Sara Bareilles in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Jennifer Carpenter in 1979 (age 43)

-- Pop singer Aaron Carter in 1987

-- Actor Emily Browning in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Nicholas Hoult in 1989 (age 33)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

