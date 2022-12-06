Trending
Dec. 6, 2022 / 8:12 AM

Anthony Rapp welcomes first child: 'We love him very much'

By Karen Butler
Ken Ithiphol (L) and Anthony Rapp have welcomed their first child via surrogate. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/11f70af1a31da76c17dc1a43ac0b3bb9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp has announced that he and his fiance, yoga instructor Ken Ithiphol, are first-time parents.

"Ken & I are thrilled to share that our family has grown!" Rapp tweeted Monday.

"Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we're eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like 'rye' or 'chai.') We love him very much."

The post includes a photo of the smiling parents cradling their baby boy, who is swaddled in a hospital blanket.

The couple has been together since 2016.

Rapp, 51, is also known for his roles in the Broadway musicals Rent, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and If/Then, as well as the films Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties and A Beautiful Mind.

