Dec. 6, 2022 / 10:14 AM

Selena Gomez teases new music: 'I'm ready to have some fun'

By Annie Martin
Selena Gomez confirmed plans for new music on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of her documentary "My Mind &amp; Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/caf8c401d312c79bbbc2387ca3dea424/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez says she's "ready to have some fun" with her new music.

The 30-year-old singer and actress confirmed plans for new music during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Gomez released a new single, "My Mind & Me," alongside her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name in November.

On The Tonight Show, Gomez said she's working on more music in New York.

"I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs because I'm good at that. But I'm ready to have some fun, and I think people are going to like it," the star said.

"I'm actually doing it here, which is awesome," she added of working in the studio.

Gomez released her most recent album, Rare, in January 2020.

The Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me documentary follows Gomez over the course of six years as she finds connection and purpose amid her health struggles and journey with mental health.

"We kind of went through all the different phases of my life from, you know, getting diagnosed and doing all the things I had to go through," the star said on The Tonight Show.

"I can't watch it. And to be honest, I was scared to release it," she added. "But I knew that being honest and completely transparent was what I want to be known for. I don't want to be an unattainable thing. I want people to know that it's not just you and that they're not alone."

On The Tonight Show, Gomez and host Jimmy Fallon also played a game of Egg Roulette.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

