Dec. 6, 2022 / 12:38 PM

'Puppy Bowl XIX' to feature 122 adoptable dogs

By Annie Martin

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Puppy Bowl will return in 2023 with over 120 adoptable dogs.

The 19th annual TV special will take place Feb. 12, 2023, on Super Bowl Sunday.

Puppy Bowl XIX will air Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet and also stream on Discovery+.

This year's special will feature 122 adoptable dogs and highlight 67 animal shelters and rescues across 34 states, including the first Native American animal organization to appear on the show.

The Puppy Bowl XIX pre-game show will begin at 1 p.m. EST to give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft with exclusive interviews with coaches and players. Viewers will also learn more about each puppy's breed mix and traits.

During the Puppy Bowl, adoptable dogs are assigned to Team Ruff or Team Fluff and chase, fetch and play on a special, football-themed field.

Dan Schachner will return for his 12th year as Puppy Bowl referee, while sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will provide play-by-play commentary.

In addition, the Puppy Bowl features the Kitty Halftime Show, "Adoptable Pup" segments and the Puppy Cheer Squad.

Puppy Bowl XIX coincides with Super Bowl LVII, which will take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

