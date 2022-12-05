Trending
Dec. 5, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Mark Rober, MrBeast among Streamy Awards winners

By Annie Martin

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Mark Rober and MrBeast were among the big winners at the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards.

The awards show, presented by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, recognizes online content creators and excellence in online video.

This year's ceremony took place Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The show was hosted by YouTube star Airrack and featured a performance by rapper Yung Gravy.

Rober, a YouTube personality and former NASA engineer, won four awards, Creator for Social Good, Collaboration, Science and Engineering, and Brand Engagement.

YouTube star MrBeast, born Jimmy Donaldson, followed with three awards, Creator of the Year, Creator for Social Good and Brand Engagement.

#TeamSeas, Cooking with Lynja, Markiplier and Old Spice each won two awards. Kai Cenat took home Streamer of the Year, while Good Mythical Morning was awarded Show of the Year.

The 2022 Streamy Awards winners include:

Creator of the Year - MrBeast

Streamer of the Year - Kai Cenat

Breakout Creator - Ryan Trahan

Breakout Streamer - IShowSpeed

Creator for Social Good - MrBeast, Mark Rober, #TeamSeas

First Person - Airrack

Just Chatting - xQc

Variety Streamer - Ludwig

VTuber - CodeMiko

Scripted Series - In Space with Markiplier, Markiplier

Unscripted Series - Challenge Accepted, Michelle Khare

See the full list of winners here.

