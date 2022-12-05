Advertisement
Dec. 5, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 5: Paula Patton, Frankie Muniz

By UPI Staff
Paula Patton arrives for American Film Institute's 47th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala to actor Denzel Washington at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 6, 2019. The actor turns 47 on December 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Pope Julius II in 1443

-- Martin Van Buren, eighth president of the United States, in 1782

-- Poet Christina Rossetti in 1830

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Custer in 1839

-- Film director Fritz Lang in 1890

-- German physicist Werner Heisenberg in 1901

-- Walt Disney in 1901

-- U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., in 1902

-- Film director Otto Preminger in 1905

-- Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 1927

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, in 1932

-- Author Joan Didion in 1934

-- Writer Calvin Trillin in 1935 (age 87)

-- Songwriter J.J. Cale 1938

-- Opera tenor Jose Carreras in 1946 (age 76)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Plunkett in 1947 (age 75)

-- Comedian/actress Margaret Cho in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Catherine Tate in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Kali Rocha in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Paula Patton in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Lauren London in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Frankie Muniz in 1985 (age 37)

